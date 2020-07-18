James "Mick" Disorda BRANDON — James “Mick” Disorda quietly slipped away on the afternoon of July 14, 2020, with his sister, Phyllis (Bailey), by his bedside and his wife, Shirley, close by. Mick was born on March 30, 1937, to Perley Henry Disorda Sr. and his wife, Lulu (Branch), in Sudbury, Vermont. Mick was the fifth of seven children. He received his early education in a one-room schoolhouse in Sudbury. He began his “career” at the ripe old age of 11 when he was “farmed out” in exchange for room and board, also in Sudbury. Mick worked hard all of his life: from farming; to Thomas Dairy which was his least favorite job; to carpentry and mechanics, including working on cars and 20 years spent in maintenance at the White Pigment in New Haven, Vermont; before going back to school to become a plumber, which he did for the rest of his career and long into retirement, including cleaning furnaces for many loyal customers until health issues forced him to stop. He took pride in his work and in his home. Mick met and then married Shirley A. Munger of Brandon, Vermont, on Oct. 25, 1958, at the Congregational Church in Brandon. They had four children together, Kathleen Steinberg of Brandon, Vermont, Steve E. Disorda of Feura Bush, New York, Vicki A. Disorda of Brandon, Vermont, and Daniel J. Disorda of Moosup, Connecticut. They have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom they each love dearly. Mick enjoyed hunting, fishing, throwing horseshoes, tinkering on motors, playing cards and spending time with his friends and in his garage. He loved to “putter” and stay busy at all times. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or a piece of advice. He shall be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in Forestdale Cemetery. Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon is in charge of arrangements.
