James Moriarity POULTNEY — On May 7th, James Moriarity beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43 at Lowell General Hospital in Lowell MA from complications of MS and Diabetes. James was born in Rutland, VT and resided in Poultney VT. James loved his family, the outdoors, fishing, camping, and foraging for mushrooms. He loved to cook utilizing the things he caught and foraged. He was so proud of his short career working as a machinist. He loved his cat “Beebug” given to him by Keith Roberts, his best friend since childhood… “His Brother”. James’s smart wit and grin could light up any room. He will be missed by all. James is survived by his Mom & Dad, Doris and Arthur VanBuren Jr. of Poultney,Vt. His biological Father Francis Moriarity Jr of Benson,Vt. Sister Angela Moriarity-Fox & Brandon, Nephews Connor and Beckett Fox and Neice Evelyn Fox of Wilder, Vt. Brother Arthur VanBuren III & Jamie, Nephews Van and Jamie Van Buren of Poultney, Vt. Sister Shannon Bashaw & Jesse of Hydeville, Vt. Stepsisters Amy Cotton and Katie VanBuren of Hydeville, Vt., Brother Nathan Eagan of Fair Haven, Vt. Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. He was predeceased by his Grandparents Gardner Sr. & Dorothy Jones of Poultney, Vt. Grandparents Francis Sr. & Ruth Moriarity of Hydeville, Vt . Grandparents Arthur Sr. & Florence VanBuren of Poultney, Vt. Stepsister Jill VanBuren of Hydeville, Vt. Special Uncle Sam Jones of Poultney, Vt. Aunt Janie Jones of Poultney,Vt Graveside Services will be held at 1pm Sunday May 21, 2023 at the Poultney Cemetery, 206 Beaman St, Poultney, Vt 05764. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at the Legacy Center 60 Kerber Lane, Poultney, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.