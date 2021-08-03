James Newton Jr. LEICESTER — The graveside committal service and burial for Patrick James Newton, Jr, age 30, who died July 23, 2021, was held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the family lot, at Holman Cemetery in Salisbury. Family and friends shared in the service. Ethan Newton read a special poem. Pallbearers included Cody, Newton, Robert Cecot, Jeremy Benoit, Joseph Shackett, Brent Newton, Philip Newton, Jose Maldonado, and Edward Walker. Following the ceremony, the family received friends at Brandon American Legion Post #55, for a time of remembrance. Arrangements were under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.