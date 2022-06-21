James O’Brien RUTLAND — James T. O’Brien of Rutland passed away at his home on June 13, 2022. He was born in Rutland March 25, 1954, the son of Frank and Mary (Connolly) O’Brien. He graduated from Rutland High School class of 1972. James was an avid outdoorsman: as a hunter, fisherman, archer,skier,snowmobiler, ATV and motorcycle enthusiast,and maple sugar maker. He was an excellent craftsman whether doing carpentry, house painting, car painting, car mechanics, ski instructor, or ski technician. He was self employed doing all of the above over the years. He was pre-deceased by his parents and a brother, Richard J. O’Brien. He is survived by a sister, Mary Ellen O’Brien and her longtime partner, Robert O.Ballou of Rutland a niece, Sara S. Shea of Stamford, CT., and several cousins throughout New England Jim was a unique and eclectic character and will be sorely missed. Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial will be immediately after at Calvary Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be held at the Inn at Long Trail at 4:00 to 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, flowering plants, shrubs, or small trees may be planted around Vermont in Jim’s honor since that is where he loved to be’
