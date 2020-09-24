James P. Brooks Jr. WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company Second Assistant Chief, James P. Brooks Jr., passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. James passed away as a result of a Line of Duty Death, while responding to an alarm. He is the son of Maura A. Lafayette and James P. Brooks Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Volunteer & Exempt Firefighters Benevolent Association of Whitehall Inc., P.O. Box 188, Whitehall, NY 12887; or Adirondack Save A Stray, P.O. Box 185, Corinth, NY 12822. Friends and family can pay their respects from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company in Whitehall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Our Lady of Hope (very limited seating) in Whitehall, with the Rev. Rendell Torres officiating, and immediately followed by a procession/burial in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall. His services will be live-streamed outside for those not able to be in the church. Those in attendance will be asked to follow all COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a mask. Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
