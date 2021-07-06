James P. Carroll RUTLAND — James P. Carroll died July 2, 2021, in Rutland. He was born Oct. 13, 1939, in Rutland, the son of Raymond W. Carroll and Mary Frances Cawley Carroll. He was a graduate of Rutland High School, Yale University, and the University of Virginia Law School in 1964. Mr. Carroll served active duty as a U.S. Army Infantry Captain from 1965 to 1967. He is survived by a niece, Kathleen Carroll. He was predeceased by a brother, R. William Carroll. At his request, there will be no calling hours or public funeral service. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
