James P. Garofano RUTLAND — James Pascal (Jim) Garofano, 83, passed away after a long illness on August 20, 2023 at Albany Medical Center in Albany N.Y. Jim was born on November 11, 1940 in Rutland Vermont, the son of Pasquale and Julia (Zygo) Garofano. He graduated from Christ the King and Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Saint Michael’s College in Winooski Vermont. After college he was employed by the Brandon Training School as a counselor and left to obtain his Masters in Social Work (MSW) at the University of Connecticut in Storres CT. He was subsequently employed by the West Hartford School system as a school psychologist for many years. After retirement he moved to Clifton Park N.Y. Jim was an accomplished pianist and organist, beginning his musical career in high school as a member of the Academite Combo and organist for masses celebrated at Loreto Home and the sisters of Saint Joseph’s private chapel on convent avenue. In college he became the accompanist for the Saint Michaels glee club when the group was a featured attraction all over the eastern United States. He was even acknowledged on the record the glee club made with Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong! Jim was predeceased by both his parents, one brother, Dr. Anthony S. Garofano of Ashville N.C., and a sister, Mary P. (Garofano) Preedom of Clifton Park N.Y. He is survived by his son, Frederick Brace of Milton VT, a sister, Catherine D. Garofano of Clifton Park N.Y., a brother John W. (Jack) Garofano and spouse Patricia L. of Fort Lauderdale FL and Pittsfield VT., and many nieces and nephews. Jim had countless other friends and associates who will miss his humor and generosity. Friends may call on August 25, 2023 from 9:30am until 10:30am at the Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St. Rutland VT. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am at Christ the King church, Main St, Rutland Vt.
