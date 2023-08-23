James P. Garofano RUTLAND — James Pascal Garofano, 82, formally of Rutland died Sunday August 20, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. A funeral mass will be held at 11am Friday August 25, 2023 in Christ the King Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visiting hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 Friday August 25, 2023 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Rutland Herald. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
