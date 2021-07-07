James P. Many MIDDLEBURY — James Peter Many, 65, son of Dorothy (Marsh) and Aimie Many, passed away naturally on Jan. 21, 2021. Jim loved being with his friends, family and pets. He always enjoyed making everyone laugh. He was a dedicated hard worker who had an expertise in many types of heavy equipment machinery. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and playing games of all kinds, especially cards. He is survived by his son, Derrick Many, of Charlottesville, Virginia; his sisters, Janet, of Picayune, Mississippi, Jane, of Ripton, Vermont, and Alice, of Palmdale, California. Predeceased by Judy Gaupp, Diamondhead, Mississippi. He will leave behind many friends, cousins and extended family who love him and will miss him. There will be a short service held on July 12 at 2 p.m. in St. Mary Cemetery, Middlebury, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local charity of your choice in his honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.