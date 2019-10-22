James P. McKeighan SHUSHAN, N.Y. — James P. “Groovy” McKeighan, 66, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 18, 1953, in Granville, the son of John Sterling and Meta (Haskins) McKeighan. He graduated in 1972 from Salem Washington Academy and attended Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. In high school, he played football, his team was undefeated in 1970 and he was the first wrestler from Salem to go to the state championship. Mr. McKeighan was a maintenance tech at Cargill in Salem, retiring in 2015 after 40 years of service. He enjoyed tinkering around his house, his motorcycle, camping, gambling at the casinos and watching TV. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Elaine Doane McKeighan; his children James and Jennifer McKeighan, both of Shushan, and Jeremy McKeighan, of Salem; three grandchildren; siblings John McKeighan, of Rupert, Vermont, Karen Fuller, of Scotia, and Judy Williams, of New Milford, Connecticut; nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, where calling hours being at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.