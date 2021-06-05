James P. Woods RUTLAND — There will be a Celebration of Life for James P. Woods, who passed on May 19, 2021. This will be hosted by his siblings, Kenneth (Vermont), Linda (Chuck) Formica (Connecticut), Rosalie (Don) (Virginia), Debra (Vermont), Glen (Vermont) and Susan (Leon) Stone (Vermont). Although his parents and youngest sister, Lois, will not be able to attend, they will be there in spirit. This will be held June 12, 2021, at the American Legion Post 31 located at 33 Washington St. in Rutland, Vermont, from 12 to 4 p.m.
