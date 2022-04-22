James "Poppy" Sherwin Sr. LEICESTER — Born June 8, 1936, James Holly Sherwin Sr. passed into the Lord's embrace April 19, 2022. He joins his wife, Patricia (Bushey) Sherwin (1940-2012); son, Charles; daughter, Deanna; parents, Elwell and Ida Sherwin; brothers, Cecil, Clyde, Elwell "Al," Ronald and Robert. He leaves behind his children, Ida and Jim Harrington, of Leicester, James Jr. and Kathy Sherwin, of Brandon, Brian and Michelle Sherwin, of Leicester, and Phyllis and Kenneth Smith, of Pittsford; 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren; many loved nieces and nephews, and cherished family members. Poppy’s life has given him many opportunities for various jobs, adventures and relationships along the way. He loved working as a bus driver for Leicester Central School, driving all “his kids” to and from school. He was proud to serve as an Addison County Deputy Sheriff. Poppy worked at Standard Register until his retirement in 2001. Following his retirement, he worked at Shaw’s in Middlebury. His lifelong love of motorcycles took him across the country to Sturgis, North Dakota, along the Appalachian Mountains in Tennessee, many trips to Laconia, New Hampshire, and, of course, his birthday week to Americade in Lake George, New York. Poppy was a dedicated family man, lifelong member of the Southwest Freedom Riders, a proud member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, an avid casino slot player, a jokester, and a man ready to sing a little song, and share a little joke. Calling hours will be held at Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. A committal service will take place in the East Clarendon Cemetery in East Clarendon Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Mendon Community United Methodist Church in Mendon beginning at 11 a.m. A time of sharing food, fellowship and fond memories will follow immediately after at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Silver Towers Camp in Ripton, VT.
