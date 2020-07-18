James R. Conant CLAREMONT, N.H. — James R. Conant, 78, of Main Street in Claremont, New Hampshire, died at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on May 12, 1942, the son of Ray and Dorothy (Winship) Conant. He graduated from Rutland High School, Class of 1960. James had been employed by Jones & Lamson in Springfield, Vermont, Mal Tool in Charlestown, New Hampshire, and Letter Press in New Mexico. Members of his family include his wife, Mary (Cheney) Conant, Claremont, New Hampshire; Melissa Conant (Chuck Strobel), Claremont, New Hampshire; Kristine Thatcher (David), Lempster, New Hampshire; James Conant (Po), Thailand; Grace Wirkkala (Arnie Jr.), Claremont, New Hampshire; David Conant (Sandra), Perkinsville, Vermont; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one niece, one nephew. He was predeceased by a son, Mark Conant. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visiting hours or services. You are invited to share a memory of James with the family or leave a message of condolence in the family guest book at www.royfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Roy Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
