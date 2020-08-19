James R. Robinson Jan. 15, 1939 - July 28, 2020 POTOMAC, Md. — On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, of Potomac, Maryland, originally Rutland, Vermont. Beloved husband to the late Joanne L. Robinson. Loving father of Bill Robinson and wife Carin and Dawn Motter and husband Sean. Loving grandfather of Jelsa, Naomi, Lars Robinson and David Motter, Stephanie Pilon. Loving great-grandfather of James and Elizabeth Tweedle and Madeleine Pilon. Brother of Diana Murray and Susan Luskey. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bob” Robinson. Well-loved employee of Schnabel Foundation Co. for over 50 years. Faithful golfer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4594, New York, NY 10163, earmarked for research.
