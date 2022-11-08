James R. West SHREWSBURY — Jim was born in Manchester, CT 11/16/1937 to the late James R. West & Charlotte Pelkey West. After several years of various health issues, he passed away on 11/2/2022, at RRMC. He attended Manchester schools; the family moved to Maine for several years & then back to CT, where he graduated from Rockville H.S. in 1956. He worked for many years for SNETCO, as a lineman, from where he retired. Jim was a proud descendant of Mayflower passengers John & Priscilla Mullins Alden & a member of the VT Mayflower Society. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting, sometimes going to ME & NH with friends & family. He was a long-time member of NRA. After moving to VT, he taught himself woodworking & made many beautiful items, which included a Hoosier cabinet, from lumber on his property and two authentic dog sleds, which have been admired by many people. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Snow West; children: Deb, Pam, Dave (Lisa), Rob (Margy), Cate (Paul) & Fred. He also leaves 15 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren; brother, Rod (Judy); a niece & nephew; and several cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his children Ned & Susan. Jim will be cremated & burial will be in Manchester, CT in the spring. Calling hours at Clifford Funeral Home are Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
