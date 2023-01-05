James R. Ruth MENDON — James (Jim) R. Ruth, 82, passed away, with his family by his side, on December 28 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center after a short illness. Born in Easton Pennsylvania March 20, 1940, Jim was the son of Francis “Jack” Ruth and Gilma (Sinclair), of Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Easton High School in 1958 and went to the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO. After college, while working at Riegel Paper Company in Milford, NJ, Jim took courses at Trenton Junior College and Lafayette College. From 1963-1969, he was an Air Force Reservist in Lackland, TX and Willow Grove, PA. In 1966, Jim married Mary Louisa Eichel of Milford, NJ at Trinity Episcopal Church, Easton, PA. Jim and Mary first lived in Jutland, NJ before moving to Mendon, VT, in 1968 when Jim became the project manager for the gondola expansion at Killington. Jim was later a salesman for Allied Bearing and then US Samica. In 1986, Jim purchased Vermont Plating in Rutland, VT with his brother-in-law, Bob Weisel, later becoming the sole proprietor. He was active on the Mendon Planning Board but got his greatest joy visiting with friends and family at his hunting camp; many lifelong friendships and stories were formed there. Jim is survived by his wife Mary and their three children, Alex (Cheri) Ruth of Redwood City, CA, Andrew Ruth of Southington, CT, and Abigail (Brian) English of Mendon, VT, 12 grandchildren, Noah, Luke, Naomi, Faith, Levi, Seth, Sam, and Eli English, Grady and Riley Francis Ruth, and Zoe and Jack Ruth, a great grandson, Clayton English, his sister, Ann Weisel, of Simsbury, CT, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim is predeceased by his parents, his brother-in-law, Bob Weisel, and his daughter-in-law, Lori Hedden Francis (Ruth). No services will be held, a celebration of life will be planned for summer in Vermont. His family would like to thank family and friends, the staff of Rutland Regional Medical Center, the Regional Ambulance Service, the Pines Nursing Facility; who assisted in his care, as well as Rev. Sarah Ginolfi and the prayerful members of Trinity Church, and Pastor Vinnie Greene of the Roadside Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Conservation for Hunting and Fishing (vtfwcg.org) or The Sunshine Fund at the Pines Nursing Facility, 99 Allen Street, Rutland VT.
