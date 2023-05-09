James S. Davidson RUTLAND — James "Jim" Sanborn Davidson, 91, of Rutland died peacefully Sunday morning May 7, 2023 with his beloved wife by his side. He was born November 11, 1931 in Claremont, New Hampshire, the only child of Milfred and Ruth (Sanborn) Davidson. Mr. Davidson graduated from Charlestown High School in 1949, and received a Bachelor of Arts in History, Summa Cum Laude, from Saint Anselms College (1953). In 1966 he received an Experienced Teacher Fellowship for graduate studies at the University of Kansas, where he completed a Master of Arts in History (1974). His thesis was entitled “Rutland, Vermont 1770-1791”. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, when he received an honorable discharge. Jim was a teacher of American History at high school, college and graduate levels for over 30 years. He was both Assistant Registrar and Registrar of Castleton State College from 1982 until his retirement in 1994. Vermont Governor Deane C. Davis appointed him as a Vermont State Bi-Centennial Commission member for the 1976-1977 State and National Bi-Centennial of the American Revolution. He was a long-time member of the Vermont Historical Society and the Center for Research at the University of Vermont. In 2007, Jim was elected a Fellow of the Vermont Academy of Arts and Sciences. Jim frequently presented local history in print and personal programs and appeared briefly on the History Channel and History Detectives on PBS. He was a frequent host and presenter on the Rutland Historical Society’s "Historically Speaking” cable television series in Rutland, Vermont. Jim was a charter member of the Rutland Historical Society, a three time past president, and the Volunteer Curator of the organization. In 2015, He traveled to Louisville, KY to accept the national Individual Merit Award from the American Association of State and Local History. The award honored his 40 plus years of effort in collecting, researching, archiving and curating the history of Rutland, VT. He was an active member of St. Peter’s Parish in Rutland where he served in many capacities including Ministar of the Alter. During Jim’s college years at St. Anselms in Manchester, NH he met the love of his life Helen Keane, who was attending Notre Dame in the same city. They were married September 8, 1956. His wife, Helen K. Davidson, survives Jim, along with his two daughters, Monica (Jon) Keith of Pittsford and Martha (Dennis) Bennett of Westford, five sons, Martin Davidson of Hydeville, Joel (Lisa) Davidson of Granville, NY, Daniel Davidson of Cranston, RI, Thomas (Deborah) Davidson of Andover, and Michael Davidson of Castleton, 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. At his request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM Thursday, May 11, 2023 at St. Peter’s Parish. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Historical Society, 96 Center Street, Rutland, VT 05701.
