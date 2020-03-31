James S. "Jim" Abatiell RUTLAND — James Sherwood Abatiell, “Jim”, 82, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020, at his home with loved ones at the time of his passing. Surviving are his wife of 13 years, Cynthia (Zullo) Abatiell, of Rutland; his daughter Sara (Rich); his son, Garth; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a stepson. He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Barbara; his parents, James and Helvi; his sons, Eino and Aaron; and a brother, Anthony. After Jim graduated from Rutland High School he went on to study at Syracuse University and Cranbrook Academy of Art, becoming a Designer. He worked for William Schmidt Design, exhibited at XXX Olympics, taught design at the University of Utah, designed and built custom homes for clients in Sherwood Park in Mendon and various other locations. Jim was also a prolific experimental artist in any available medium, whether photography, drawing, painting or sculpture. His later works have been exhibited at galleries in Rutland and Bennington. He volunteered to teach after-school creative art classes and was interviewed on local public TV sharing his encouragement and expertise. Jim was also a natural musician, playing various instruments throughout his life. Classical jazz was a favorite genre and for a time he played evenings at a local restaurant. Jim loved to relax by riding his motorcycle on the back roads of Vermont. He and wife Cindy had his’ n’ hers bikes and often rode for fundraisers. Jim was able to hone in to the heart of any matter quickly. His conscientious concern for his city, state and nation frequently led to the writing of letters to editors and pundits. His humor was wry and provided family and friends with thought-provoking laughter. James was a private person all throughout his life. There will be no calling hours or services. Because Jim often encouraged others to develop their creativity, the family asks that donations in his memory to The Arts of their choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
