James V. Pallotta RUTLAND — James V. Pallotta, 64, passed at home on July 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Springfield on Feb. 15, 1955, son of Amadeo and Janice (Childs) Pallotta. James was a 1973 graduate of Black River High School in Ludlow and a graduate of Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was employed as the controller at the Village of Ludlow Electric Dept. Jim was a real family man and enjoyed entertaining and offering to his family and spending time with them at Old Orchard Beach, Maine during the summer months. Surviving are his wife, Elaine (Debish) Pallotta of Rutland; a daughter, Cara Tomasini of Rutland; four grandchildren, Robert, Ryan and Nicholas Tomasini, and Bryce Crossman; a brother, Anthony Pallotta and wife Rosanna of Orleans; a sister, Delores Kamins of Burlington; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday July 31, 2019 in the Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
