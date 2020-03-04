James W. Snee Jr. RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for James W. Snee Jr., 77, who died Feb. 27, 2020, has been changed to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Christ the King Church. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
Updated: March 4, 2020 @ 5:13 am
