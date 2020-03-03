James W. Snee Jr. RUTLAND — James W. “Jim” Snee Jr., 77, died Feb. 27, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Washington, DC, Jan. 31, 1943, son of Col. James W. and Catherine (Carey) Snee, and raised in Vineland, New Jersey. He graduated from The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. Jim worked in information systems at Conrail and Bellcore, and later purchased and owned Gibeault’s Body Shop. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Rutland and the Rutland Referral Group. Jim was a parishioner of St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. Surviving are his wife, Deidre (Lipinski) Snee of Rutland; two sons, John Snee of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Peter Snee of Rutland; a sister, Dr. Kathleen Giles of Chicago, Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church, Rutland. Burial and reception will be held at a later date in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Catholic Charities Prison Ministry, 55 Joy Drive, Burlington, VT 05401; or Burlington Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave., Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
