James W. West PAWLET – James West, 71, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center after a short illness. Jim was born Jan. 21, 1949, the son of Walter and Katherine (Witherell) West. Jim was employed by the Orvis Company for over 35 years, where he developed their first graphite fishing rod. After retiring in 2015, he enjoyed working in his beautiful gardens, grooming the lawns and landscaping, splitting wood, as well as watching sports in his man cave. Jim and his wife Sheila (Clark) were together for over 50 years. His greatest joys were his daughter Daphne (Brian) Goodrich and his favorite grandchildren Victoria (Tori) and George Bourque. His is also survived by his sister Pamela Fuller of Arizona and two nieces. Jim was a quiet and generous person, always giving unselfishly to others without thought to himself. A private service for his family will be held at a later date.
