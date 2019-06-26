Jamie A. Burton CASTLETON — Jamie A. Burton, age 73, died June 24, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware on March 11, 1946, the daughter of William F. Crowl II and Suzanne M. Jamison Crowl. Jamie was a graduate of Northeastern University School of Nursing in Boston, Massachusetts. She married Bruce A. Burton on June 24, 1967 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. As a Registered Nurse, Jamie worked in Leigh Hospital, Leigh Scotland, New York State, Brandon Training School, Rutland Regional Medical Center and as a Private Duty nurse. Surviving are her husband, Bruce A. Burton of Castleton; two sons, Bruce H. Burton of Apex, North Carolina and William T. Burton of Cary, North Carolina; two brothers, William Crowl III of Key West, Florida and Walter David Crowl of Amsterdam, The Netherlands; two sisters, Celia Crowl Daly of Stewartville, Minnesota and Kit Crowl of Key West, Florida; two grandsons and four nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.