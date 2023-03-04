Jamie Barker DELTA, CO — Jamie Barker, 58 of Delta Colorado died unexpectedly on January 11th, 2023 at his home. He was born Feb 2nd, 1964. The son of Jerry and Elaine Barker of Rutland, Vermont. After high school he served in the armed forces reserve division. He later graduated from the Technical College of the Rockies with a nursing degree. Jamie worked at General Electric Rutland before moving to Colorado in 2009. He was currently employed at Walmart and He was sole owner of Kimba's Kreations. His hobbies were jeeping through the vast mountains of Colorado in his jeep Kimba with his beloved 4 legged companion Mingo. He also enjoyed traditional archery and took many first place trophies in Vermont. Survivors include his parents Jerry and Elaine Barker of Rutland, VT. Two sisters Kim Colomb of Castleton, VT, and Tammy Shattuck of Shrewsbury, VT, His long time girlfriend Donna Tessier, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandparents Clifford and Rose Barker, and Norman and Virginia Barrows. A Celebration of Life will be held for all family and friends to attend on March 11th from 2-5 at the Bomoseen Grange. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Western Slope Canines LLC 115 cutting court Whitewater, Co 81527. Donations for this can be dropped off at Celebration of life as well.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.