Jamie D. Douglas WINDHAM — Jamie Darryl Douglas, 24, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022. He was the much-loved son of Darryl and Lisa Douglas; brother to Kyle Douglas, Morgan Douglas, Griffin Douglas and Maverick (Alaina) Douglas; Dad to his beloved daughter, Erin Grace Douglas, his treasured pit bulls, Layla and Tootsie; nephew, cousin, grandson and friend. The last few years had been a struggle for him, with fleeting glimpses of the shining boy and young man who he was. He loved to be outside, camping, hunting and fishing. He dreamed of traveling to Alaska, Montana, and any place wild. He loved our family camping trips, our trips to the Maine coast and sitting around a campfire wherever we could have one. He will be missed more than he would ever believe, by more people than he would ever think, and will live in our hearts always. Hopefully, he is at peace, hunting with his much-loved cousin, Aaron, his granddad, George, and visiting on the porch with his Memere Shirley, waiting for the rest of us to join him one day to sit around a campfire and reminisce. We love you always, Jamie - Mom and Dad. Visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
