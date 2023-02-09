Jamie Majka RUTLAND — Jamie Majka, 41 of Rutland, VT, passed away unexpectedly on December 13,2022.Jamie is survived by his father Richard Majka of Wallingford VT, mother Bonnie Majka (DellVeneri) of Rutland VT, sister Melissa West (Majka) of West Rutland VT, Daughters Skyye and Shelby Majka of MiddleTown Springs VT, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.Jamie is predeceased by his uncle Wayne Majka, grandparents Walter and Mary Majka, Francis and Elsie DellVeneri all of Rutland VT. Jamie was born April 4,1981in Rutland VT.He grew up as an avid hunter and fisherman with his father, sharing many great hunts together.He continued the sports right up until his passing.If there was one thing he enjoyed most was spending time in the silence of the woods. Jamie was employed by Todd Galiano of Galiano Construction in which grew into a close friendship and shared fondness of hunting."THE GRAY GHOST HUNTER" The last couple months Jamie spent a majority of his time working or with his children and their mother Kyla Redfield in hopes to put his family back together and live the life he had always wanted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.