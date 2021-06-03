Jan Fersing FORT WORTH, Texas — Jan Fersing - son, grandson, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather; friend; active citizen. Dates - July 28, 1936 (Springfield, Vermont) - May 25, 2021 (Fort Worth, Texas). Just as the preceding Sunday and Monday, Tuesday, May 25, began as a normal day for Jan. He walked down his home’s second story 14 steps to start a load of laundry. Then he drove himself to the barber’s. After his 2:30 p.m. haircut, everything changed. He was found “unresponsive” on the floor of the barbershop parking garage, taken by ambulance to an ER, where he was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m. Cause of death – “Hypertensive cardiovascular disease.” He always said he would not go to a “home.” Instead, he would leave his home of over 40 years “feet first.” He never thought he would walk out on those feet for his last trip. Predecessors: Father - Leif Fersing; Mother - Winifred Stubbs Fersing; Brother - Sten Eric Fersing; Mother of his four children - Marion Wiley Fersing. Survivors - Wife - Dr. Kelly Flynn; Children - Betsy Younger (Tom), David (Eugenia), Nancy, Steven; Six grandchildren; Two great-grandchildren. Services - June 4, 2021, 10 a.m. University Christian Church, Fort Worth, Texas. Celebration of life - June 4, 2021, 11:30 a.m. Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth, Texas. Opportunities to honor Jan - - Keep your blood pressure in line. - Include cardio in your exercise routine. - Often hug your family and friends and tell them that you love them. - Help your family and friends whenever and wherever you can. - Vote as often as you can, preferably Democratic. - Donate time, money and ideas to: Springfield High School College Scholarship Fund, Springfield High School, 303 South St., Springfield, VT 05156; Friends of the Library, 43 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156; University Christian Church, 2720 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109; Texas Wesleyan University, 1201 Wesleyan St. Fort Worth, TX 76105. Arrangements Greenwood Funeral Home, Fort Worth, Texas. A fuller obituary is on their website: www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.