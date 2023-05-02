Jane Becky Muratorri Sweeney HYDEVILLE — Becky, 76 of Hydeville, died Sunday morning April 30. She was born March 30, 1947, the daughter of Joseph and Jane (O’Rourke) Eagan. She graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1965 and from the Jeanne Mance school of nursing in 1969. Becky was an RN in the birthing center at Rutland Regional Medical Center and retired from there after 36 years. She married Ronald Sweeney on June 24, 2005. She enjoyed flower gardening and watching the birds especially Eastern Bluebirds. She loved camping in Wells, Maine and seeing the ocean. She is survived by her husband Ron of Hydeville, sons Jay (Mary) Muratorri of Castleton, Matthew Muratorri of Castleton, Patrick Muratorri of Hydeville, stepson Michael Hubbard of Hubbardton, sisters Maryann Eagan of Rutland and Susan D’Aniello of Milford Michigan, grandsons Jacob and Ryan Muratorri of Castleton, an aunt, nephews and cousins. Becky was predeceased by her parents and her grandmother Tip who she loved dearly. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, May 4, at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven followed by a funeral service at 3 and then a burial in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity or foundation of your choosing in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.