Jane C. Delong RUTLAND — With her loving family by her side, Jane C. DeLong passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Jane was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and beloved friend. She was most proud of being called “Mimi” by her six grandchildren. She lived in Rutland where she worked most recently for Dr. Mark Stickney, a profession she respected and loved. Jane enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends, cooking, and organizing family events. Her Catholic faith was an important part of her life. She was a quilter and an expert fixer of her grandchildren’s stuffed animals. She moved through life with lots of love in her heart and a smile on her face. She had endless energy for life and for taking care of others. People commented that whether you knew Jane for 5 minutes or 50 years, you felt her loving impact. Jane was born in Whiting, Vermont and attended local schools and Champlain Business School. She met the love of her life, Arnie, in 1974. They were married in 1975 and have three beautiful daughters. She is survived by her loving husband Arnie DeLong of Rutland, her daughters Tracey DeLong of Atlanta, GA, Teri (Mike) Parry of San Francisco, CA, Trish (Tyler) Najjar of Atlanta, GA; and six grandchildren, Rocco, Maren, Addison, Ryan, Tannen and Tinslee. She is also survived by her mother Rita Chartrand, her brother Robert (Patti) Chartrand, sisters Rachel Chartrand, Connie Chartrand, and Annie Chartrand, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Herve Chartrand. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jane’s life Thursday, March 7, at Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home, in Brandon, from 4 - 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, at Christ the King Church, in Rutland, at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8. As she wished, she will be cremated and laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Hospital or the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association in Williston. Jane will always be the voice in our heads and the light in our lives.
