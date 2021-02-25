Jane C. Johnston RUTLAND — Jane C. Johnston of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Rutland, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 21, 2021. She was born in Hartland, Vermont, Oct. 17, 1928, to Howard P. Claypoole and Majel (Evans) Claypoole. She was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1946. She married Red Johnston on Aug. 24, 1946. They celebrated 71 years together before his passing. Jane was a stay-at-home mom until Karen was in school. She was a hunter, much to Red’s dismay; he was never able to bag a larger white tail deer than Jane. She worked in Rutland for Dr. William Powers until his retirement, Dr. Edward Layden until his retirement, Dr. Robert Hartenstein and Dr. Theodore Shattuck until her retirement in 1992. Jane loved to sew, was a member of multiple quilting guilds in Vero Beach, and shared her quilts with her family and friends. She also made quilts and stuffed animals with her guild family for donation to the Victim Assistance Program at Indian River Sheriff’s Office. She loved to play dominos and host domino parties. Mom was a people-person and loved meeting new people whether walking through the complex where she lived or sitting next to someone on a plane. When walking with her through the complex in Vero Beach, it took twice as long; we had to stop and meet all of her friends. Surviving are her son, Rick Johnston (Mary D) of Winooski, Vermont; daughters, Barbara Mayer (Timothy) of Epping, New Hampshire, Karen Edgerton (Steve) of Bomoseen, Vermont; daughter-in-law, Ginger Johnston of Pittsford, Vermont; nine grandchildren, Rory Shannon (Nahaomi), Becky Kruger (Jeff), Travis Johnston (Drew), Leah Connolly (Tommy), Michelle Harms (Jeff), Joshua Edgerton (Kathleen), Stefanie Johnston, Scott Johnston and Matt Johnston (Steven); 11 great-grandchildren, Brandon Shannon, Thomas Connolly, Aaliyah Shannon, Aiden Harms, Riley Kruger, Hudson Kruger, Owen Harms, Luca Edgerton, Carbhatsin Shannon, Christyanna Holt and Aimee Holt. Jane was predeceased by Red on Nov. 17, 2017; son Kenneth H. Johnston Oct. 14, 2017. She was also predeceased by her parents; brother David W. Claypoole; sister-in-law Hemmie Claypoole; and sister Patricia L. Claypoole. A private graveside service will be held in Hartland, Vermont, at the convenience of the family next summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
