Jane C. Delong RUTLAND — Jane Chartrand Delong, 66, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Christ The King Catholic Church in Rutland. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Rutland Herald.
