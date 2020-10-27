Jane D. Langill rites RUTLAND TOWN — The private funeral service for Jane D. Langill, 84, of Rockford, Illinois, formerly of Rutland Town, who died Thursday, Oct. 15, was held Oct. 26 at Tossing Funeral Home. The Rev. Eric May of West Rutland officiated. Family offered words of remembrance. Burial was in Scottsville Cemetery in Danby, with the Rev. Dean Crossman of Rutland Town co-officiating.
