Jane DeLong RUTLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial for Jane DeLong, 66, who died March 3, 2019, was celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Christ The King Catholic Church in Rutland. The Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor, was the celebrant. William Gower Johnson was the organist and Lori Routhier was the cantor. Helen Tobin and Esther Gray were readers. Mrs. DeLong's five grandchildren were gift bearers. James Gray delivered the eulogy. Pallbearers included Josh Quenneville, Cory Quenneville, Matt Quenneville, Dan Chartrand, Mike Parry and Tyler Najjor. Following the ceremony the family received friends in the church hall for a time of remembrance. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.