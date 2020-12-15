Jane (Dodge) Cyr CHESTER — Jane Edith (Dodge) Cyr, 69, died Dec. 1, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after an unexpected illness. She was born Oct. 10, 1951, in Barre, the daughter of Dean and Thelma (Lane) Dodge. She graduated from Chester High School. Ms. Cyr retired from the Putney School as a travel coordinator. After retirement, she continued to work for Record Concrete as a bookkeeper. Prior to this, she worked a variety of jobs. She enjoyed shopping, finding the best deals, suntanning and spending time at the beaches. Survivors include her three sons, Keith, Trevor and Travis Cyr; four grandchildren, a great-granddaughter; two siblings, Butch Dodge and Charlotte Luinetti; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet Record. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
