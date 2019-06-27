Jane E. Harrington DANBY — Jane Edna Harrington, 74, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her residence, following a long illness. She was born Jan. 8, 1945, in Danby, the daughter of Violet Mae (Corey) and George Eugene Stone Sr. She graduated in 1962 from Wallingford High School. On May 21, 1988, she married John A. Harrington in Danby Four Corners. Mrs. Harrington was employed by J. K. Adams from 1981 until she retired in 2014. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, yard sales and kayaking. Survivors include five daughters Wanda Crossman, Micky Wood, Missy Fiske, Wendy Heald, Theresa Eaton; a son, Mark Crossman; four siblings her twin Janice Corey, Imogene Drabble, Candace Brown, George "Jigger" Stone Jr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Sept. 3, 2004; and four siblings Lucille "Sophie" Edmunds, Felix "John" Stone, Pastor Ralph Stone and Maurice "Buzz" Stone. The graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, in Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.