Jane E. Perkins NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Jane E. Perkins, age 85, of Newburyport, died early Thursday morning, March 21, 2019, in the tranquil surroundings of the High Pointe House in Haverhill. Born in Rutland, Vermont, on Aug. 1, 1933, she was the youngest of two daughters of the late Glen Harley Perkins and Virginia (Sherman) Perkins, and was a graduate of Rutland High School. She went on to graduate from Green Mountain College, then continued her studies at the University of New Hampshire, where she received her master’s degree. Jane enjoyed her career as a medical technician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service. In addition to being an accomplished athlete during her high school and college years, she was an avid golfer. “Perk,” as she was lovingly known by family and friends, was a diehard sports fan, especially fond of the Red Sox and college basketball. “March Madness” being one of her favorite times, this year she wanted to make sure it was known that she predicts Duke to be the final victor. She also liked knitting and playing all sorts of games with her friends at Atria Merrimack Place. She is survived by a niece, Sandra Gordon and husband James R., of Amesbury; grandniece, Ashley Donaldson and husband Jack, of Salisbury; great-grandniece, Harper Donaldson; two cousins, Audrey Day and husband David and Robert Perkins and wife Barbara; along with extended family and dear friends. She was predeceased by her only sister, Phyllis A. Illingworth; cousin, Bruce Perkins; and her dogs Tippy, Myron and Buddy, who always held a very special place in her heart. Visiting hours at the Highland Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Ave., Amesbury, will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m., immediately followed by funeral services at the funeral home. Burial will be private for the family. Donations in her memory to honor her love of animals, can be made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037; or to High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830, where she received exceptional care.
