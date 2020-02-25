Jane Elizabeth Coolidge rites BRANDON — The funeral service for Jane Elizabeth Coolidge, 80, who died Feb. 15, 2020, was held Sunday, Feb. 23, at Forest Dale Christian Fellowship. The Rev. Barry Tate, pastor, and the Rev. Edward Elliott co-officiated. Bonnie Miller Johnson was the organist and Susan Hibbard was the pianist. Brad Coolidge, nephew, was the soloist. Brother-in-law Fletcher Coolidge delivered the eulogy. Bearers were Kevin Jennings, Dennis Marden, Wayne Kingsley, Robert Ripley, Nicholas Coolidge and Mike Frankiewicz. A reception followed at Brandon Senior Citizens. Burial will be at a later date in Forest Dale Cemetery. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
