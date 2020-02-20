Jane Elizabeth Coolidge FOREST DALE — Jane Elizabeth Coolidge, age 80, passed away Saturday, Feb, 15, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Jane was born in Middlebury on Sept. 4, 1939. She was the daughter of George and Janet (Baker) Jennings. She grew up in Forest Dale where she received her early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1957. She furthered her education at Castleton State College and earned her degree, class of 1961. Jane began her teaching career at Dorset and later, Rutland City Schools. She taught at Neshobe Elementary School for over 30 years. She also taught summer reading for several years. She retired in 2000. Jane was a life member of the Forest Dale Church, where she served in many capacities, including Sunday school teacher and had been Sunday school superintendent. While in high school, she was a cheerleader, sang in the school choir and in her college choir, as well as her church choir. She received many awards over the years, including Teacher of The Year in 1985 and special accolades from Vermont Gov. James Douglas. She was a member of the board of directors and served several times as vice president of Brandon Senior Citizens. She was very active in the Brandon Food Shelf. She is survived by her husband, Bertram “Bud” Coolidge of Forest Dale whom she married in her church on July 22, 1962; one son, Brian Coolidge and wife Kelly of Brandon; a brother, Duane “Skip” Jennings and wife Elenita of Brandon; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Grace Coolidge; a sister-in-law, Von Labare and husband Norm of Northfield; her brother-in-law, Fletcher Coolidge and wife Peg of Brandon. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and loads of friends also survive her. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Forest Dale Christian Fellowship (formerly Forest Dale Wesleyan Church). The Rev. Barry Tate, pastor, will officiate. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at Brandon Senior Citizens for a time of remembrance. The graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Forest Dale Cemetery. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 4-7 p.m. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to her church: Forest Dale Christian Fellowship, 1887 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733.
