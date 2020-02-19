Jane Elizabeth Coolidge FOREST DALE — The funeral service for Jane Elizabeth Coolidge, 80, who died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Forest Dale Christian Fellowship, followed by a reception at Brandon Senior Citizens Center. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Forest Dale Christian Fellowship, 1887 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
