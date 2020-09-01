Jane G. Kellogg RUTLAND TOWN — Jane Gay Kellogg, 89, of Rutland Town, met her Lord and Savior and was reunited with her beloved husband, Bob, on Aug. 28, 2020. She was born on Aug. 23, 1931, to the late Leighton and Katherine (Frost) Williams, in Mendon, Vermont. Jane graduated from Barstow High School in 1949 where she was part of the choir and captain of the women’s basketball team. She married Robert “Bob” Kellogg on Oct. 21, 1950. They shared 69-1/2 years together until his death in March 2020. Jane was a former member of the Advent Christian Church in Rutland where she served faithfully, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school and Bible studies. She was a current member of the Mendon United Methodist Community Church. In her earlier years, she enjoyed volunteering at the Crisis Pregnancy center and visiting the elderly in various nursing homes around the Rutland area. Her main occupation was a homemaker and the “Best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in the world!” She loved spending time with Bob, her family and travelling coast to coast, especially to see family. Survivors include her children, David Kellogg (Nancy) of Rutland Town, Shelly Warren (Rev. Dr. Sam) of Jacksonville, Florida, Kathy Farley (Bart) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tom Kellogg (Marybeth) of South Burlington, Vermont; seven grandchildren, Jared Warren, Darrick Warren, Kara Renninger, Barrett Farley, Kristi Toms, Jacob Kellogg, Sophie Kellogg; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Merrilyn Towne, Marion Farrell, Lucy Harrington (Bud), Leighton Williams; sisters-in-law, MaryJane Williams, Edith Kellogg; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Jane. She was also predeceased by her brother, Leland Williams; her sister-in law, Norma Kennedy (John); and brothers-in-law, John Kellogg and Ted Towne. A graveside memorial service for both Bob and Jane will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Dress is casual. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mendon United Methodist Community Church, P.O. Box 1286, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
