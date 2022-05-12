Jane Hart WALLINGFORD — Jane Hart, 49, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 25, 1972, in Rutland, the daughter of Montie and Carol Hart. Jane earned the Silver and Gold Awards in Girl Scouts! Jane graduated from Mill River Union High School in 1991. She attended Becker College and Lyndon State College. She worked at Price Chopper for many years. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Wallingford. Survivors include her mother, Carol Hart, of Mount Tabor; sister Amy Perry and her husband, Jody, of North Carolina; sister Loretta Johnson and her husband, Andrew, of Brandon; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Montie Hart. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 20, in the Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. A get-together will follow at the First Congregational Church in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
