Jane L. Ryan SHOREHAM — Jane Louise (Simonds) Ryan, age 87, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by family on February 10, 2023, at her home in Shoreham. Jane was born in Orwell on May 14, 1935. She was the daughter of E. Rich and Frances (Keeler) Simonds. Jane married Clayton Ryan on January 9, 1952, in Fair Haven. They had just recently celebrated their 71st. wedding anniversary with many family and friends. Jane had a full-time job raising seven children, cooking, cleaning, bookkeeping for Clayton’s trucking business, and brokering loads to be trucked. She has hosted thousands of cookouts and parties. She loved to dance. Jane loved spending time with family at the pool. She loved gardening and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Jane looked forward to watching her sons and grandson race cars. She is survived by her husband; Clayton, two sisters; Marie Marcelle and her husband Bob of Arizona and Julia Eagan of Middlebury, sisters-in-laws; Judy Mitchell, Barb Mazula and Grace Simonds, her children; Sharon Ryan, Joanne Ryan, Dan Ryan and his wife Gail, Rob Ryan and his wife Shirley, Jimmy Ryan and his fiancée, Donna Warren, Terry Ryan and his fiancée Andrea Orvis and Randy Ryan and his partner Alyssa Potter. 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews & cousins and many close friends also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents and two grandsons; Andrew Ryan and Jonathan Ryan, and brother; Wilson “Bill” Simonds. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 2-4 PM, where the funeral service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 1 PM, and where friends may also call from 12 noon until service time at 1 PM. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot, at East Shoreham Cemetery. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Addison County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753.
