Jane M. Eddy RUTLAND — Jane M. Eddy, age 97, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away peacefully at Rutland Regional Medical Center on March 19, 2021. She was born Jane M. Luse on Jan. 27, 1924, in Castleton, Vermont, to Stephen and Laura (Lopez) Luse. She was a graduate of Whitehall, New York, High School and became a lifelong health care provider, serving both in nursing homes and private health care. In 1945, Jane married Harold J. Eddy and had five children, Sandra Hunt of Florence, Vermont, Cheryl Richard of Manchester, New Hampshire, Darlene Bailey of Rutland, Robert Eddy of West Rutland and Rebecca Belock of Rutland. She is survived by her children; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Also, she is survived by one sister, Carmel Moffett. She was predeceased by her husband; nine brothers and sisters; two sons-in-law, Bruce Hunt and Mark Richard. She was a longtime, active member of American Legion Post 31, the DAV and the Moose Club. She was a lifelong country music fan, an excellent cook and had the gift of hospitality. Services will be held in May, handled by the Clifford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider any donations to woundedwarriorproject.org.
