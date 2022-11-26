Jane M. Vajda CENTER RUTLAND — Jane M. Vajda of Center Rutland passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 peacefully at her residence with family at her side. She was born in Rutland on January 6, 1927, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Safin) Czachor. Jane was a 1945 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. She married Charles E. Vajda on June 18, 1949 in St. Stanislaus church in West Rutland. In earlier years she was employed at A.M. Kidder Co. Investments. Conn. Mutual Life Insurance Co. and Joe F. Czachor Insurance. Many years later after raising her children, she worked at Medlin and Clarino Public Accountants until her retirement. Jane enjoyed cooking, shopping, reading and bus touring with fellow senior citizens. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed dearly. Survivors include her son Charles “Chuck” Vajda and Cheryl, grandchildren Lindsay, Haley and Chaz, as well as great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband Charles and son John Vajda, as well as a sister Henrietta Tumielewicz and brothers Henry, John and Edward Czachor. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Peter’s Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
