Jane Murphy Hum BOMOSEEN — Jane Murphy Hum, 98, of Newport, New Hampshire, formerly of Bomoseen, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, in New Hampshire. She was born April 16, 1920, in Potsdam, New York, the daughter of Paul Beard and Jessie (Johnson) Murphy. She graduated in 1942 with a bachelor's degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, where was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Mrs. Hum was employed by the Girl Scouts and the National Council of Churches prior to retiring in 1982. She was a member of Poultney United Methodist Church, Castleton Woman’s Club and Church Women United. Survivors include three children Susan Strebel, of Newport, New Hampshire, Christine Young, of Longmont, Colorado, Richard Hum, of Salida, Coorado; a sister, Elsbeth Ann Laurien, of Buffalo, New York; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard C. “Dick” Hum, Jan. 26, 2007; and a sister, Constance Devitt, Nov. 2, 2007. The graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam, New York. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
