Jane P. Dorr PROCTOR — Jane P. Dorr, 80, a longtime resident of Proctor, passed away July 29, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland, after a long illness. She was born on Aug 30, 1938, in Middletown Springs. She was the daughter of Elmer and Dora Parker, of Middletown Springs. She graduated salutatorian from Middletown Springs High School in 1956. She was married in August 1958 to Reginald Dorr Sr. They celebrated and shared over 56 years of loving memories together until his passing in 2014. She was known by her family to have quite a large sweet tooth, that’s why she lived by the motto “Life is too short so just eat desserts first," which everyone can agree she did. She retired from Rutland Regional Medical Center and spent her retirement enjoying the outdoors, playing board games, cards and sitting around the fire making her s'mores (that darn sweet tooth again!) with family and friends at her favorite camping spots. Surviving are her sons Reginald Dorr Jr. and wife Tammy, from Rutland, and Kevin Dorr, from Pittsford; and daughter Valerie Blanchard, from Proctor; her six grandchildren Teresa Dorr, of Brandon, Keith Rozell, Shannon Dorr and Alyssa Dorr, of Rutland, and Shaun Blanchard, of Scarborough, Maine, and Sydney Sprague, of Bellows Falls; along with seven great-grandchildren Breanna, Makenzie, Colton and Chanelle, Jonathan, Leo and Lyla. Also surviving her are siblings Dorothy Reed, Sylvia Parker and brother-in-law Norm, Charlotte Baker and brother-in-law Norvin, Paul Parker and sister-in-law Judy, Robert Parker and sister-in-law Virginia, Earl Parker and sister-in-law Jacklyn, and sister-in-law Margaret Parker, all from Middletown Springs, Nancy Bealmear, of Norwich, Connecticut, and Harriet Boyce, of Schenectady, New York; numerous nieces, nephews and a large extended family, all of whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald Dorr Sr.; parents Elmer and Dora Parker; two brothers William Parker and Charles Parker; and sister, Pauline Parker. There will be no public calling hours. The funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Aldous Funeral Home, immediately followed by the burial service in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs and then, a celebration of life will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive; Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are under the direction of Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.