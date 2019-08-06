Jane P. Dorr PROCTOR — The memorial service for Jane P. Dorr, 80, a longtime resident of Proctor, who passed away July 29, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland, was held at 11 a.m. Friday at Aldous Funeral Home. The Pastor Sue Hardman-Zimmerman officiated. Burial was in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs followed by a celebration of her life at the St. Anne’s Church hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive; Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are under the direction of Aldous Funeral Home.
