Jane S. Wysolmerski RUTLAND — Jane S. Wysolmerski died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. Jane was born in Florence, Vermont, on Oct. 15, 1922, daughter of the late John and Rose Wysolmerski. She grew up in West Rutland, Vermont, and attended St. Stanislaus Kostka grammar school and graduated from West Rutland High School. While in high school, she spent her off school hours as a clerk in the family’s West Rutland Main Street Cash Market. With her high school diploma in hand, she ventured to Rutland Business School to earn a business certificate. Having a desire to serve during World War II, she chose to matriculate into the University of Vermont Nurse Corps program affiliated with Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, Vermont. Upon earning her R.N., the University of Vermont staff invited her to teach in the program. Nursing captured her heart and when concurrently she was offered a surgical nurse position at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, she served for several years in the operating room and later as supervisor. Completing a dental assistant certificate, she returned to Rutland, Vermont, where she was a dental assistant in her brother's practice until her retirement from her professional life. In her life of service, she added her energies as an officer in the Catholic Daughters organization at Christ the King parish and was always willing to offer her services to parish churches. She was a dedicated, prayerful woman who liked to balance her contemplative side with a good TV movie, an afternoon at Lake St. Catherine or when an exchange of interesting, often witty humorous conversations about the history of her native town, West Rutland, and her descriptions of her travels in Europe, Fatima, Ireland, Italy and Canada arose among family members. She cherished visits from her nieces and nephews and was delighted to review with them family and town history. She will be missed in so many ways. Motivated by her belief that communication is at the heart of life, she touched us all with her expertise warmth, compassion, hospitality, and her spirit will long remain in our hearts. Surviving are one sister, Theresa Wysolmerski, CSJ, of Albany, New York; a sister-in-law, Marie S. Wysolmerski of McLean, Virginia; two nieces and nephew-in-law, Mania Wysolmerski, Monica and Ron McClanahan, all of Leesburg, Virginia; a nephew and niece-in-law, John C. and Jane H. Wysolmerski of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania; three nephews and nieces-in-law, Sigismund J. Wysolmerski and Kate M. Wysolmerski, of Rutland, Robert B. Wysolmerski and Zoe G. Wysolmerski, of St. Louis, Missouri, and John J. Wysolmerski and Caroline G. Hendel of New Haven, Connecticut; Benjamin Wysolmerski; two nieces and nephews-in-law, Mary Ann and Bill Carmichael, Charlene and Garth Beebe. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Wysolmerski of McLean, Virginia; her sister, Charlotte Rostkowski of Middletown Springs, Vermont; her brother, Dr. Sigismund S. Wysolmerski; and her brother, Rev. Benjamin Wysolmerski. A funeral Mass and service will be held at St. Stanislaus Church in West Rutland at an appropriate time to be announced as soon as practical. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.