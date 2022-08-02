Jane Walker MENDON – Jane Caroline Walker, 83, died Saturday morning, July 30, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born March 3, 1939 in Castleton, daughter to Eli and Frances (Williams) Drake. Jane’s survivors include sister, Mary Marra, of Milton, Vermont; a sister-in-law, Betty Drake of Rutland, Vermont; son, Robert R. Walker Jr. of Rutland, Vermont; two daughters, Cindy Walker of East Hampton, Conn. and Diane Ianni of Rutland, Vermont; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and the love of her life, Robert R. Walker Sr., two brothers and four sisters. After the death of her husband in January 1990, Jane needed to fill the loss in her heart and wanted to give back. Jane dedicated her life to Hospice and later VNA to support and care for people and their families going thru what she had experienced. She always went above and beyond for those she cared for. She was loved by many. Jane enjoyed golf, bowling and cooking for family and loved ones. She wasn’t against playing lottery tickets or going to the casinos either. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM, in the Grace Congregational Church Chapel. Burial will follow at the Horton Cemetery in Chittenden, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Area Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Dr. Rutland, Vt. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
