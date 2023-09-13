Janet A. (Hanlon) Martelle MANCHESTER CENTER — Janet A. (Hanlon) Martelle, 80 of Manchester Center, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, after a valiant battle with cancer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vermont. Janet was born at the Henry W Putnam Memorial Hospital in Bennington, Vermont 0n March 16, 1943, to Michael O. Hanlon and Edith May (Fleming) Hanlon. Janet attended school in Manchester Center, Vermont. She has been a member of the Manchester community for over 80 years. Janet loved spending time with family. One of her favorite annual events was a family reunion on Lake St. Catherine in Wells, VT at her aunt & uncle’s home. She loved flowers, watching birds, the sounds of country music playing on the radio, and the sweet melody of wind chimes. Over the years, she loved taking care of all her extended family’s children and each of them held a special place in her heart. Janet worked for many years at JK Adams, The Equinox Hotel, Mrs. Murphys Donuts (now known as Willoughby’s). She was a beloved childcare provider for many families in the community and for families visiting the Equinox. Janet is survived by her children and their spouses Michelle and Kevin Cone, Morris and Alberta Martelle; three beautiful granddaughters Katie, Brittany, and Amanda; two treasured great granddaughters Emory and Leighton; her sister June Bump; her brother Michael and sister-in-law Jackie Hanlon; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition, she is survived by extended family who were always there for her; Richard & BJ Charbonneau & family; Joe & Maryfran Charbonneau and family; Lindsay Pinder & Mia; Cynthia and Gregg Harrington. She was predeceased by her parents; brother and spouse Robert & June Hanlon; sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Edmund Taft; brother-in-law Earl Bump, Sr; and her beloved partner of many years, Kenneth Hilliard. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Brewster-Shea Funeral Services in Manchester Center, VT, with a memorial service on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:30am at Christ Our Savior Parish (St. Paul’s) in Manchester Center, VT and burial following at St. Jerome’s Cemetery in East Dorset, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Northshire Rescue Squad in memory of her through Brewster-Shea Funeral Service, PO Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255.
